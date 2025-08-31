Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss bilateral relations during a summit in China’s port city of Tianjin.

Sunday’s meeting took place on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with both sides focusing on trade, investment, and regional stability.

President Erdogan said economic ties must be reinforced through sustainable and balanced investments, adding that trade alone could not ensure long-term stability.

“Bilateral trade should be supported by investments to ensure balance and sustainability; there is enormous potential in digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism, and increasing coordination among Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye would be beneficial,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.