Türkiye's Erdogan discusses tech, investments with China's Xi at SCO
Türkiye and China also discussed enhancing cooperation through the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.
Erdogan stressed the need for balanced and sustainable trade. / AA
August 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss bilateral relations during a summit in China’s port city of Tianjin.

Sunday’s meeting took place on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with both sides focusing on trade, investment, and regional stability.

President Erdogan said economic ties must be reinforced through sustainable and balanced investments, adding that trade alone could not ensure long-term stability.

“Bilateral trade should be supported by investments to ensure balance and sustainability; there is enormous potential in digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism, and increasing coordination among Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye would be beneficial,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Keeping mechanisms active

President Erdogan also stressed for greater alignment between Türkiye’s Middle Corridor initiative and China’s Belt and Road project to enhance regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to keep consultation mechanisms active, maintaining regular dialogue and institutional cooperation to consolidate their partnership.

Stressing the strategic ties between Ankara and Beijing, Erdogan reaffirmed his support for the “One China” policy.

The leaders also reviewed international crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and possible joint steps regarding Syria.

