In one of the most harrowing scenes of the ongoing onslaught in Gaza, videos filmed by Palestinian journalists and activists show the dismembered body of a young girl and her injured brother on the rooftop of a neighbouring house, victims of a powerful Israeli air strike on central Gaza's Al-Yarmouk neighbourhood.

The video, widely circulated on social media, captures the aftermath of a high-intensity explosion caused by Israeli bombs.

It shows injured children and body parts scattered on the rooftop of a building adjacent to the target site, sowing a grim picture of a genocide under way since Oct. 7, 2023.

Scene of devastation

Among the most distressing images was what remained of a little girl, hurled onto the neighbouring rooftop by the blast.

Only the lower half of her body was visible, embedded in the bloodstained concrete.

She wore a pink dress, now covered in dust and ash, while strands of her hair blew in the air, stirred by the force of the explosion.

A few metres away, her brother lay injured, bleeding from the head and calling weakly for help.

Unbeknownst to his mother, who was frantically searching for him beneath the rubble after losing her husband and other children, he was still alive, stranded on a nearby rooftop.

This boy, her only surviving child, became her final hope after nearly her entire family—siblings, nephews, and nieces—was wiped out in the bombing.

Related TRT Global - 90% of homes in besieged Gaza destroyed, damaged — IOM

‘Everyone died’

Nuseiba Shahto, the boy's mother, told Anadolu in a shaken voice that the Israeli strike obliterated their home and killed nearly everyone inside.

“My husband, my children, my brother, his children, my sister, her children, everyone died. Only one child survived. He was thrown onto the neighbour’s roof by the blast. Thank God we found him alive, but his condition is serious,” she said.

“The explosion was so powerful. Ten children from the family were in the house. The entire house is gone. Everyone was screaming. Only my son and I survived,” she added.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the scale of destruction, noting that the victims' bodies were hurled tens of metres by what they believe were highly explosive Israeli bombs. Some children were thrown to the upper floors of the surrounding buildings.

A study conducted by Harvard University on Oct. 23, 2024, confirmed that the Israeli military had used US-manufactured Mark 84 bombs known for their devastating impact.

‘We are tired of death’