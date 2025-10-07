The first round of talks between Hamas and mediators on a Gaza ceasefire has ended in Egypt "amid a positive atmosphere", Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Al-Qahera News said the discussions took place in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh and would resume later in the day.

An Israeli delegation also arrived in the city on Monday for indirect negotiations.

The talks focus on a proposal by US President Donald Trump for a long-term ceasefire and a prisoner–hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.

'Positive atmosphere'

Sources cited by Egyptian outlets said the meetings between mediators and Hamas were constructive and helped set a roadmap for the current round of discussions.

Hamas representatives reportedly told mediators that continued Israeli bombardment in Gaza posed a major challenge to progress on the prisoner exchange.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel began on Monday evening, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.