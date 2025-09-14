BIZTECH
3 min read
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are leading their delegations in crucial talks.
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng [File Photo] / Reuters
September 14, 2025

The US and China have kicked off a new round of trade talks in the Spanish capital, Madrid, amid Washington's demands that its European allies place tariffs on Beijing over its purchases of Russian oil.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are leading their delegations in crucial talks with the tariff truce on Chinese imports extended until November. The talks will continue for four days through Wednesday.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares received the two delegations at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, where the two sides held a new round of trade negotiations.

"Spanish foreign policy works for dialogue and agreement. Honoured by the trust of both in choosing Madrid," said Albares on X.

The talks, which mark the fourth time in four months, started hours after the two delegations touched down in the capital on Sunday, in yet another attempt to keep the strained US-China trade relationship from collapsing under President Donald Trump's tariff war.

RelatedTRT World - Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China

TikTok

According to the US Treasury Department, talks will include "key national security, economic, and trade issues of mutual interest, including TikTok and cooperating on money laundering networks that threaten both the United States and China."

TikTok faces a nationwide ban on national security grounds in the US.

The US Congress passed bipartisan legislation in 2024 requiring ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest US operations or face a nationwide ban due to national security concerns about potential data sharing with Beijing.

Recommended

However, in a June executive order, US President Donald Trump extended the TikTok enforcement deadline by 90 days to September 17, his third delay in the potential ban.

RelatedTRT World - Trump extends TikTok ban deadline to September

A tariff war

The Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson last week called on the US to address the issue through dialogue based on mutual respect and consultation, as well as provide an "open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment" for Chinese companies operating in the US.

In early August, Trump signed an executive order and extended a tariff suspension on China for another 90 days until November 10.

However, a 10 percent reciprocal tariff will remain in effect during the suspension.

The world’s top two economies were engaged in a tariff war, initiated by Trump, roiling markets before a mutual rollback of staggering levies.

Trump has reached deals with the UK, South Korea, Japan, and the EU, among other nations, and continues to hold talks with many others.

The latest talks between Beijing and Washington come amid rising hopes that Chinese and US leaders could meet next month on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in South Korea.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded
Red Sea cable cuts paralyse internet access in Asia, Middle East
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant