Trump extends TikTok ban deadline to September
US president signs 3rd executive order delaying Chinese-owned app's divestiture.
Trump previously delayed the ban for 75 days upon taking office, followed by another extension in April. / AA
June 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday extending the TikTok enforcement deadline by 90 days to September 17, marking his third delay of the Chinese-owned app's potential ban.

"I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days," Trump said on Truth Social.

The order instructs the Justice Department to refrain from enforcing the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act or imposing penalties against entities for noncompliance during the extension period.

The US Congress passed the bipartisan legislation in 2024 requiring ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest its US operations or face a nationwide ban.

The law was motivated by national security concerns that TikTok could be compelled to share sensitive American user data with Beijing or enable covert influence campaigns.

The Supreme Court upheld the law's constitutionality in January.

Trump previously delayed the ban for 75 days upon taking office, followed by another extension in April.

The video-sharing platform serves approximately 170 million American users and briefly went offline before Trump's second inauguration, before being restored following his promise to delay the ban enforcement.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
