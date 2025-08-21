Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has threatened to turn Gaza City into rubble the same way as the northern town of Beit Hanoon, as the army expands its offensive to occupy the territory.

“Gaza City will look like Beit Hanoon,” Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying on Thursday during a meeting with rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism Party.

On July 11, Katz shared an aerial image showing Beit Hanoun levelled by Israeli bombardment, boasting: “After Rafah in the south, Beit Hanoon.”

In June 2024, local Palestinian authorities declared Beit Hanoun a “disaster zone” amid massive destruction caused by a deadly Israeli assault in the area.

Rafah had previously been entirely devastated by the Israeli army.

The Religious Zionism Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has long advocated for the destruction of Gaza, forced displacement of Palestinians and the establishment of illegal settlements in the territory.

The defence minister’s threat came a day after he approved a plan to occupy Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to endorse the plan despite the ongoing mediation efforts and a ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.