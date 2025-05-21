WORLD
Trump cites DRC visual in claim of ‘White Genocide’ in South Africa
During a White House meeting with President Ramaphosa, Trump presented outdated blog posts and a misidentified image from Congo while alleging a genocide of White farmers in South Africa.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White house / Reuters
May 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has held up a stack of printed articles at the White House, claiming they documented a genocide of white people in South Africa.

However, included in the materials presented on Wednesday before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was a month-old blog post featuring a photograph from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), not South Africa.

“Death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death,” Trump said as he flipped through the pages, insisting they were all recent headlines.
“These are all people that recently got killed.”

Trump and several allies have long promoted baseless claims of a “White genocide” against South African farmers — allegations that Pretoria has consistently dismissed as false.

At the bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, Trump displayed a February article on African tribalism from a little-known blog called American Thinker. The piece featured an enlarged image of Red Cross workers handling body bags.

“Look, here’s burial sites all over the place,” Trump said. “These are all white farmers that are being buried.”

The image was a screengrab from a February YouTube video showing Red Cross workers responding to a violent incident in Goma, Congo, where women were reportedly raped and burned during a mass prison break. The footage was provided by Reuters and published by Indian news outlet WION.

According to official data, approximately 75 people are murdered each day in South Africa, many of them young Black men in urban areas.

SOURCE:AFP
