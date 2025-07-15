On the night of 15 July 2016, military tanks rumbled across the Istanbul Strait bridges as fighter jets launched deadly strikes against Turkish civilians. The putschist soldiers, later identified as members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), attempted a violent coup d’etat in Türkiye.

It left 253 civilians dead and over 2000 injured. But the actual aim of the coup was to topple the elected government, dismantle the constitutional order, and crush the will of the people.

In their betrayal, coup plotters targeted Parliament, attacked democracy, and turned the military, sworn to protect the nation, against its citizens.

As tanks rolled into the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, two million citizens ultimately took to the streets to resist the coup, one man acted before the crowds arrived.

Without hesitation, Metin Dogan threw himself under the tracks of a tank weighing tens of tonnes, not in panic, but with steely determination.

Nine years later, Dogan’s act remains one of the most powerful instances of civil resistance ever captured on film.

As the attempted coup d'etat unfolded, Dogan watched the news in disbelief as he saw images of tanks taking over the streets and listened to the president’s request for public resistance, something stirred in him.

“I thought that if people saw someone crushed under a tank’s tracks live on television, they would rush out into the streets without hesitation,” he tells TRT World. “So, I made my decision. And without thinking about anything else, I ran out of the house.”

In the initial hours, there was no crowd, no chants, no mass movement.

“There were no demonstrators. Usually, you see a crowd and get swept up in it. But this time, there was no one. Actually, I had come out to get others to join me.”

At Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, he saw a tank moving slowly through the area. In a moment of clarity, he dove beneath its right track.

Power of a patriot

As he lay down, he recited the Kalimah Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and waited.

“It was the first time I’d seen a tank in real life. I’d done my military service, but I never realised just how massive those treads were. I thought, ‘I’m going to die.’ So, I placed my head right beneath the track, hoping it would crush and kill me instantly.”

The tank stopped. The screech of brakes rang out, followed by shouts from bystanders.

As Dogan stood, he saw a soldier atop the tank, manning an anti-aircraft gun.

“He had it aimed at me, shouting, ‘I’m going to fire!’ I was trained as an anti-aircraft gunner in the military, I know what those guns can do at close range.”

Dogan didn’t flinch, even when a second soldier received orders to move the tank forward, and even when the commander pointed a pistol at him.

“I took off my shirt and pretended I was going to throw it, just to provoke him. If he shot me in such a brutal way, I thought, people would be more shocked and take to the streets even faster.”