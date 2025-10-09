Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas following negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, in which Türkiye also played a role.
In a statement on Thursday, Erdogan thanked United States President Donald Trump for showing the necessary political will to encourage Israel toward the ceasefire, and extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their significant support in reaching the deal.
The Turkish president said that Türkiye will closely monitor the implementation of the agreement and remain committed to contributing to the peace process.
He reiterated Ankara's unwavering stance on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Conveying solidarity with Palestinians who have endured immense suffering and loss over the past two years, Erdogan praised their resilience and dignity despite harsh conditions.
The signing of the agreement on the first stage of Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 0900 GMT, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.
The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.
Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye have signed as guarantors of the Gaza peace deal, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and reshaped the Middle East.
The deal would cover three main points: the release Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to a designated line, and a surge of desperately needed aid into Gaza after years of blockade and war.