UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to take "urgent, concrete, irreversible steps" toward a two-state solution, warning that the worsening situation in Gaza is driving Palestinians further into despair and risking wider instability.

"Let’s be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward. And the denial of statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere," Guterres said on Monday, at the opening of a high-level UN conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question.

"Time is running out. With every passing day, trust is slipping. Institutions are weakened. And hopes are dashed," he added.

Guterres condemned the deepening crisis in Gaza, describing the territory as having "descended into a cascade of catastrophes."

"I welcome recent steps to reduce restrictions to lifesaving humanitarian aid – but this is far from the solution to end this nightmare," he said.

"We need: an immediate, permanent ceasefire; the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages; and full, unfettered humanitarian access. These are not preconditions for peace. They are the foundation of it."

The UN chief also denounced Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem.

"Israel’s continued occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, is illegal. It must end. It is the law," he said.