TRT Balkan has won two “Nino Ćatić” journalism awards, which are awarded for the sixth year in a row for the best journalistic work dedicated to Srebrenica and its tragic history.

The story “Ramadan in Potočari: Then and Now”, by producer Aida Kauković, won the award in the Blog/vlog category, while the story “354 Days of Srebrenica”, by producer Haris Domazet, was declared the best in the TV report category.

These awards come as recognition for the professionalism, dedication and empathy of TRT Balkan journalists who tirelessly record stories about people and destinies that, even three decades after the genocide, continue to remind us of the importance of truth and memory.

The “Nino Ćatić” journalism award, awarded by the “Biti novinar” Association, is named after Nihad Nino Ćatić, a journalist from Srebrenica who, with his last report on July 10, 1995, sent a cry to the world via radio about the crime that was just taking place.