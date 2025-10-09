WAR ON GAZA
Hamas says Palestine has 'guarantees from mediators' that Israel ended war on Gaza
Khalil al Hayya says US, Arab mediators, and Türkiye have verified the war's end, adding 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gaza detainees will be released first.
FILE PHOTO: Hamas politburo member Khalil al-Hayya attends a news conference. / Reuters
October 9, 2025

Hamas chief negotiator, Khalil al Hayya, has said the Palestinian resistance group has received guarantees from the United States, Arab mediators and Türkiye that Israel's genocide in Gaza has permanently ended.

"We received guarantees from mediators and the US administration; all confirmed the war had fully ended," he said on Thursday as Israeli cabinet met to discuss the Gaza peace deal.

Hayya, who survived an attempt by Israel to assassinate him and other Hamas leaders in Qatar a month ago, said the agreement Hamas signed with Israel ends the war in Gaza, opens a key crossing with Egypt, and sees the release by Israel of all jailed Palestinian women and children.

"250 prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails and 1,700 Gaza detainees will be released under the ceasefire deal," al Hayya said.

On September 29, US President Trump unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

A senior Hamas official has, however, stated that no Palestinian would accept disarmament, emphasising that Palestinians are in greater need of weapons and continued resistance.

An Israeli government spokesperson said the ceasefire would go into force within 24 hours of the government meeting.

After that 24-hour period, the captives held in Gaza would be freed within 72 hours. The government meeting was due to follow a just completed meeting of the Israeli security cabinet.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
