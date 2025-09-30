A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the Philippines on Tuesday, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issuing a tsunami warning.

At least five people were reported dead, according to ABS-CBN News.

Four of the casualties were reported to be from the team responding to the collapse of the complex. One of the casualties was a Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, and three were Philippine Coast Guard members, according to Police Capt. Jan Ace Elcid Layug.



The fifth casualty was a child who was trapped in rubble in a separate location.

The earthquake's epicentre, which hit at 1359 GMT on Tuesday, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), was initially determined to be in the northern Cebu region, according to the US Geological Survey.

The institute warned people to stay away from beaches and coasts in Leyte Island, Cebu Island, and Biliran Island, while urging people located close to the shoreline to move inland.

A centuries-old Catholic shrine has partially collapsed after the earthquake in Cebu City, according to the Inquirer.