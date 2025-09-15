The Armenian government has decided to remove the symbol of Mount Agri from the stamps placed in passports upon entry to and exit from the country.

As of November 1, 2025, stamps bearing the symbol of Mount Agri will no longer be used, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Mount Agri is located in Türkiye, near its border with Armenia.

In a post on the US social media company X, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Arsen Torosyan said the updated stamps will contain solely border-crossing details and no additional images, in line with the practice followed by most countries.

The Armenian authorities decided to remove the image of Mount Agri from passport stamps on border crossings in order not to send dangerous messages to neighbouring countries, the Report reported, citing Armenian officials.

Past controversy

In 2023, France defended a controversial social media post on Armenia, with a photograph of Mount Agri, by a French official, seeming to tacitly support the territorial ambitions of ultranationalist Armenians.