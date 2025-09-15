WORLD
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
The border between the Republic of Türkiye and Armenia was established under the Treaty of Kars over 100 years ago, in 1921.
Armenia removes image of Mount Agri from passport stamps. / AA
The Armenian government has decided to remove the symbol of Mount Agri from the stamps placed in passports upon entry to and exit from the country.

As of November 1, 2025, stamps bearing the symbol of Mount Agri will no longer be used, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Mount Agri is located in Türkiye, near its border with Armenia.

In a post on the US social media company X, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Arsen Torosyan said the updated stamps will contain solely border-crossing details and no additional images, in line with the practice followed by most countries.

The Armenian authorities decided to remove the image of Mount Agri from passport stamps on border crossings in order not to send dangerous messages to neighbouring countries, the Report reported, citing Armenian officials.

Past controversy

In 2023, France defended a controversial social media post on Armenia, with a photograph of Mount Agri, by a French official, seeming to tacitly support the territorial ambitions of ultranationalist Armenians.

At a Foreign Ministry press briefing in Paris, then, a spokesperson was asked if France believes the mountain belongs to Armenia, whether the French officials were “misinformed” on this matter, or were unaware that such a post would upset many Turkish people.

"Mount Agri is a symbolic scene when looked at from Armenia,” as it is near the border, spokeswoman Anna-Claire Legendre said in response.

Türkiye’s criticism

Serdar Kilic, Türkiye's special envoy for dialogue with Armenia, stressed that the mountain is well within the Turkish borders.

"Mr. Minister, that mountain in the picture is Mount Agri, located within the borders of Türkiye, and therefore an integral part of Türkiye," Kilic said.

"Hence, I'm afraid either you have a very confused purpose for your visit or you are in dire need of basic geography education."


