WAR ON GAZA
5 min read
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Europe erupts as vast crowds denounce Israel's storming of Sumud Flotilla, with widespread fury across capitals over Gaza's siege and surging death toll.
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Tens of thousands flood European capitals, from Madrid to Brussels, in fury over Israel’s attack on Global Sumud Flotilla and its Gaza siege. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Europe on Thursday to protest Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing towards Gaza with humanitarian aid when it was stormed and seized by Israeli forces.

The flotilla, which organisers described as the largest coordinated effort to deliver aid by sea, was attacked on October 1 as it approached Gaza's waters. The Israeli navy forcibly commandeered dozens of boats and detained hundreds of passengers, including citizens from several European countries.

In France, people gathered in Paris’ historic Place de la Republique to denounce the attack. Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans such as "Israel out, Palestine is not yours" and "Long live Palestine."

Protesters demanded the release of flotilla activists, among them French nationals, who remain in Israeli detention.

In Belgium, hundreds of people rallied in Brussels in front of the Foreign Ministry in a protest organised by several civil society groups.

Demonstrators marched under the theme "All eyes on Gaza," waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs as a symbol of solidarity.

The protest moved from the Foreign Ministry to Luxembourg Square in front of the European Parliament, where crowds chanted "Free Palestine," "Solidarity with Palestine," and "Freedom for Gaza."

Protesters urged Belgian and EU institutions to step up support for the flotilla and for the Palestinian people.

In Spain, solidarity rallies took place in 24 major cities, led by several civil society groups and political parties.

Madrid and Barcelona became focal points of the demonstrations. Thousands gathered outside the Foreign Ministry’s residence at Santa Cruz Palace in Madrid, calling for the immediate release of detained flotilla members and urging the government to impose tougher sanctions on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Chants of "Boycott Israel," "Stop the genocide," and "Free Palestine" echoed through the capital, while some protesters attempted to block main roads, leading to brief clashes with police.

RelatedTRT World - Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla

Protesters demand action

In Barcelona, demonstrations took place both at the port where the flotilla had departed on August 30 and outside the Israeli Consulate. Families of the detained joined activists, demanding urgent diplomatic action.

Similar protests were reported in Valencia, Pamplona, Toledo, Seville, and Bilbao, with weekend marches expected to draw even larger crowds.

Anger also spilled into local politics. In Madrid's regional parliament, the left-leaning Mas Madrid party displayed a Palestinian flag inside the chamber, sparking disputes with members of the ruling conservative Popular Party.

In Aragon's parliament, lawmakers observed a minute of silence for Gaza and the flotilla, though far-right Vox representatives walked out in protest.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares launched what local media called "telephone diplomacy," speaking with his counterparts in Türkiye, Belgium, Ireland, Brazil, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to push for a joint stance on defending flotilla members.

Recommended

In Switzerland, thousands demonstrated in Geneva’s Lisa Girardin Square, chanting slogans in French, Arabic, and English. Protesters demanded an end to Israel's blockade and called for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Rallies were also reported in Bern, Basel, Lugano, Lucerne, and Zurich. The Geneva protest lasted hours under heavy police presence and ended without incident.

In the UK, hundreds gathered in London’s Parliament Square before marching towards Whitehall, home to government offices. Demonstrators waving Palestinian flags shouted, "Free Palestine" and "Don't bomb Gaza."

As the crowd spilled into the streets, traffic came to a halt, with some bus drivers honking in solidarity. Police later blocked protesters from advancing to Trafalgar Square, leading to confrontations and several arrests. Smaller protests were also reported in other parts of the capital.

In Greece, thousands marched in Athens towards the Israeli Embassy, chanting "End the genocide in Gaza" and "Break the blockade, free Palestine."

Organisers read a joint statement condemning Israel for violating international law and stressing that the flotilla's mission was a legitimate attempt to deliver humanitarian aid.

Parallel protests took place in Thessaloniki, Patras, Chania, Lesbos, Chios, Volos, and Larissa, with participants calling for the immediate release of 27 Greek nationals detained aboard the flotilla.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla

Gaza under siege

Israeli naval forces attacked the flotilla as it approached Gaza's coast late on Wednesday and detained at least 443 activists on board, organisers said.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that 22 ships have been attacked and seized by Israeli forces, and 19 are believed to have been attacked, but it has not yet documented them.

Of the four vessels remaining, two support ships turned back, while the vessel Marinette continued sailing towards Gaza but was still far away after a late arrival due to technical malfunctions, it added.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that around 50 ships sailed together towards Gaza, carrying hundreds of civilian supporters.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The UN and major rights bodies have repeatedly warned that the besieged enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bari Weiss, known for her pro-Israel bias, now leads CBS News. The implications are yet to unfold
Israel deports 171 Gaza flotilla activists to Greece and Slovakia
Two years of genocide: How Israel pushed Gaza into famine
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
Remembering October 7: contested memories and continuing consequences
By Richard Falk
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
When laws don’t apply to Israel: The Sumud flotilla and the failure of international justice
By Ali Fuat Kuz
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Around 250,000 people protest in Netherlands to demand stronger government action against Israel
Gaza aid vessel activists faced 'verbal, physical' abuse in Israeli detention — Moroccan journalist
Trump hails 'very positive discussions with Hamas' as delegations prepare to meet in Egypt
Gaza-bound flotilla 545 kilometres from enclave — Organisers