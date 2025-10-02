Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's "act of piracy" against the global Sumud humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza to deliver aid to "oppressed Palestinians".

Israel's attack on civilians in international waters proves that "the genocide apparatus is in a state of frenzy to conceal its crimes in Gaza", Erdogan said during his address at the Justice and Development (AK) Party provincial heads meeting on Thursday.

"The genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even the slightest chance for peace to take hold," Erdogan further said.

The Turkish president said that "Global Sumud Flotilla has once again shown the world the brutality in Gaza and Israel's murderous face".