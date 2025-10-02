TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
"Genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even slightest chance for peace to take hold," Turkish President Erdogan says.
"We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace," Erdogan says. / AA
October 2, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's "act of piracy" against the global Sumud humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza to deliver aid to "oppressed Palestinians".

Israel's attack on civilians in international waters proves that "the genocide apparatus is in a state of frenzy to conceal its crimes in Gaza", Erdogan said during his address at the Justice and Development (AK) Party provincial heads meeting on Thursday.

"The genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even the slightest chance for peace to take hold," Erdogan further said.

The Turkish president said that "Global Sumud Flotilla has once again shown the world the brutality in Gaza and Israel's murderous face".

He added: "We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace."

Turkish authorities are monitoring the developments and taking measures to ensure that citizens aboard the flotilla are not harmed, Erdogan said.

SOURCE:AA
