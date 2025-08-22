Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was cleared on Friday of royal defamation charges, relieving one of the threats to his embattled dynasty, which has dominated Thai politics for two decades.

Thaksin's family has long jousted with the nation's pro-military, pro-monarchy elite who view their populist movement as a threat to Thailand's traditional social order.

Their tenure as a defining force in Thai politics has unfolded in a saga of coups, street protests and court cases as they have grappled for the kingdom's levers of power.

The 76-year-old Thaksin had faced up to 15 years in prison under laws criminalising criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family, but was cleared after a trial that unfolded over two months.

"The court dismissed the charges against Thaksin, ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient," his lawyer Winyat Chatmontree told reporters at Thailand's Criminal Court in Bangkok.

However, his dynasty remains on the ropes, with his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, currently suspended as prime minister and facing her own reckoning next week, as a court decision is due that could see her removed from office.

Thaksin left the court ahead of his lawyer, smiling and telling the press his case was "dismissed" without providing any further comment.

"The court has done its job properly, but I don't think we can relax yet," said 66-year-old food vendor Kamol Orahanta, among around 150 Thaksin supporters gathered outside the court.

"I believe there are still some haters who will try to topple him by other means," he told AFP.

The case stemmed from decade-old remarks Thaksin made in South Korean media relating to the 2014 military coup that overthrew his sister Yingluck.

Even after his acquittal, AFP noted it could not report his comments in detail, as Thailand’s strict lese-majeste law is so severe that doing so might itself trigger criminal charges.

A polarising political legacy

Loved and loathed in almost equal measure, Shinawatra transformed Thai politics in the early 2000s with populist policies that won him and his party loyalty from the rural masses.