The final stage of the La Vuelta cycling race was cancelled after pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the race in central Madrid.

The 80th edition of Spain's premier cycling event was halted around 57 kilometres from the finish line as demonstrators occupied streets along the planned route on Sunday, EFE reported.

The stage, a 103.6-kilometre ride between Alalpardo and Madrid, was meant to conclude with a ceremonial sprint through the capital.

Protesters blocked the Paseo del Prado, a key avenue in Madrid, leading to clashes with police.