US President Donald Trump has said that Israel’s attack on Qatar was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not Washington.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack," he added.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denied White House claims that it had advance notice, saying a US message arrived only as explosions were underway.

Doha condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security.