Venezuela says it has begun military exercises on its Caribbean island of La Orchila in response to US military activity in the region.

Forces deployed for what Washington called an anti-drug operation have destroyed at least two Venezuelan boats carrying a combined 14 people allegedly transporting drugs across the Caribbean this month, a move called "extrajudicial execution" by UN experts.

The strikes and a deployment of US warships in the region has raised fears of an invasion in Venezuela, whose President Nicolas Maduro Washington accuses of being a cartel leader.

"There will be air defense deployments with armed drones, surveillance drones, submarine drones... We are going to implement electronic warfare actions," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Wednesday.

Public television showed images of amphibious vessels and warships deployed off La Orchila, where Venezuela has a military base.

"Special Naval Militia"