US President Donald Trump is sending 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of his ‘war on drug cartels’, sources familiar with the matter told the AFP news agency and Reuters news agency, as tensions mount with Venezuela over Washington's military build-up in the Caribbean.

The planes will join US warships already deployed to the southern Caribbean, sources said on Friday, as Trump steps up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the United States accuses of leading a drug cartel.

The high-tech F-35 jets are being deployed to an airfield in Puerto Rico, a US Caribbean island territory of more than three million people, the US sources said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Pentagon said two Venezuelan military planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters, describing it a "highly provocative" move.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two Venezuelan F-16s flew over the USS Jason Dunham on Thursday.

The Dunham is one of at least seven US warships deployed to the Caribbean, carrying more than 4,500 sailors and Marines.

US Marines and sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit have also been carrying out amphibious training and flight operations in southern Puerto Rico.

US forces on Tuesday blew up an alleged "drug boat" in the Caribbean that Trump claimed belonged to the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organisation he tied to Maduro, killing 11 people.

Maduro has denounced the US build-up as "the greatest threat our continent has seen in the last 100 years."

Related TRT World - Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

'Extrajudicial killings'

Declaring his country prepared for "armed struggle in defence of the national territory," Maduro has mobilised Venezuela's military, which numbers around 340,000, and reservists, which he claims exceed eight million.

"If Venezuela were attacked, it would immediately enter a period of armed struggle," Maduro told foreign correspondents.

Tuesday's deadly US attack on what Washington said was a "drug-carrying boat" was a major escalation, as well as an unusual use of the US military for what has historically been a law enforcement issue.

"Venezuela has been very bad, both in terms of drugs and sending some of the worst criminals anywhere in the world into our country," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.