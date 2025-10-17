WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over captives' body to Red Cross in Gaza
The Israeli army says a coffin of a deceased captive was seen transferred into the custody of the Red Cross.
The handover happened after the resistance group said it would hand over the remains of an Israeli captive tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement. / AP
October 17, 2025

The Israeli army has said the remains of another hostage had been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, after Hamas said it would return the body as part of a ceasefire deal and vowed to return the rest.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF (Israeli army) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement on Friday.

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages."

The handover happened after the resistance group said it would hand over the remains of an Israeli captive tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that preparations were underway in Israel to receive the body of another captive after Hamas informed mediators that it had located his body.

Israel later confirmed that it received the remains of the captive.

"Israel received, via the Red Cross, the coffin of a deceased hostage who was returned" to Israeli forces in Gaza, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The body will be transferred to a medical analysis centre in Israel to be identified, it added.

The handover brought the total number of bodies transferred to 11.

Hamas vows to return rest

The move came after the Israeli defence minister vowed to resume the genocide in besieged Gaza.

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad on Friday called those threats "unacceptable pressure tactics".

"The issue of the bodies is complex and requires time, especially after the occupation changed the landscape of Gaza," Hamad said in a statement.

"We will return the bodies and adhere to the agreement as we promised."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
