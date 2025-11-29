The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, leaving behind dozens of wounded and detained Palestinians, as well as widespread damage to infrastructure.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Saturday that the Israeli army "withdrew from the city of Tubas, its towns, and the Al Fara'a refugee camp" in the governorate.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army launched a brutal raid in Tubas that included the city, several surrounding villages, and the Al Fara'a camp.

Al-Asaad added that the Israeli forces "have withdrawn from all parts of the governorate and evacuated the homes they had turned into military barracks, and assessments of losses and damages are underway."

He noted the destruction of infrastructure at the entrances to the towns and villages of Tubas and the Al Fara'a camp, including bulldozing roads and the water network in the town of Tammoun.

The governor said that during the aggression, the army raided around 350 Palestinian homes and vandalised their contents.

He added that the number of detainees since the aggression began has exceeded 200 Palestinians, most of whom were later released, while around 70 remain in detention.

He reported that the army has wounded more than 150 Palestinians, the majority of whom have been beaten.