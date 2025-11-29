WAR ON GAZA
Israel withdraws from northern occupied West Bank, leaving over 100 wounded and over 200 detained
Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad says Israel damaged over 300 homes in the city and vandalised their content.
The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, leaving behind dozens of wounded and detained Palestinians, as well as widespread damage to infrastructure.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Saturday that the Israeli army "withdrew from the city of Tubas, its towns, and the Al Fara'a refugee camp" in the governorate.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army launched a brutal raid in Tubas that included the city, several surrounding villages, and the Al Fara'a camp.

Al-Asaad added that the Israeli forces "have withdrawn from all parts of the governorate and evacuated the homes they had turned into military barracks, and assessments of losses and damages are underway."

He noted the destruction of infrastructure at the entrances to the towns and villages of Tubas and the Al Fara'a camp, including bulldozing roads and the water network in the town of Tammoun.

The governor said that during the aggression, the army raided around 350 Palestinian homes and vandalised their contents.

He added that the number of detainees since the aggression began has exceeded 200 Palestinians, most of whom were later released, while around 70 remain in detention.

He reported that the army has wounded more than 150 Palestinians, the majority of whom have been beaten.

Brutal raids to continue

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army had pulled its forces out of the town of Tammoun and the Al Fara'a camp south of Tubas city.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it will continue its offensive activity in the northern occupied West Bank, including plans to demolish buildings in Jenin for "necessary operational needs."

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others wounded in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,500 people have also been detained.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
