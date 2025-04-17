Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of KADEM (Women and Democracy Association), has sounded the alarm over rising anti-Islam and discriminatory practices targeting religious women around the world, particularly in Western countries.

Citing recent developments such as France’s controversial ban on headscarves in sports, Bayraktar condemned what she called “absurd policies” that treat religious identity as a privilege granted only after adulthood.

Delivering her keynote address during a panel at Ibn Haldun University, Bayraktar pointed to a troubling trend: women who wear headscarves often feel forced to give up their rights to education, employment, or participation in sports in order to adhere to their beliefs.

“These policies push women out of public life, creating glass ceilings that stem directly from a denial of religious freedoms,” she noted.

Citing European studies, Bayraktar highlighted that job applicants with headscarves are 65 percent less likely to be called for interviews.

“Women who wear the headscarf face up to 40 percent more workplace discrimination,” she said. “This not only impacts individual careers, but also erodes broader efforts toward gender equality and social justice.”

KADEM’s commitment to pluralism and rights

Bayraktar reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to opposing narrow and top-down definitions of women’s roles.

“We reject the imposition of a uniform woman model rooted in modernisation narratives,” she said.