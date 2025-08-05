Ukraine has accused Russia of using Indian-made electronic components in attack drones targeting Ukrainian cities and frontline positions, raising fresh concerns over dual-use exports amid the ongoing war.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said on Tuesday that investigators have found components manufactured by Indian firms inside Russian drones used in the conflict.

“Unfortunately, we are finding Indian components in Russian attack drones,” Yermak wrote on Telegram, citing a report published earlier the same day by The Hindustan Times.

He called for urgent action to “deprive the Russians of the opportunity to receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians.”

Two Indian companies supply components

The Hindustan Times investigation, based on Ukrainian findings and reviewed documents, reported that two Indian companies — Vishay Intertechnology and Aura Semiconductor — were identified as component suppliers.

The Ukrainian government has formally raised the issue with India’s Ministry of External Affairs at least twice since last year, according to the report, and also briefed the EU's sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan ahead of his visit to New Delhi in July.