The 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) opened on Monday in northern China with President Xi Jinping delivering the opening address.

China will work with all parties in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to take the regional security forum to a new level, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, unveiling his ambition for a new global security order.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has set a model for a new type of international relations, Xi said in opening remarks addressing more than 20 world leaders at a two-day summit held in northern China's Tianjin, adding that the forum unequivocally opposed external interference.

The Chinese President criticised "bullying behaviour" in the world order and called on the leaders to "adhere to fairness and justice and oppose Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, and bullying behaviour".

“SCO should ‘leverage the strength of our mega-sized markets,” he said, stressing ‘justice’ and ‘fairness’ as well as economic cooperation amid US tariffs.