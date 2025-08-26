An initial Israeli military inquiry has concluded that its forces struck what they believed to be a Hamas camera position in Monday’s deadly attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, while Palestinian authorities reject the claim as “false”, saying the camera belonged to a Reuters news agency journalist.

The military said troops had identified a camera "positioned by Hamas" to monitor its forces, and moved to "remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera."

But the Chief of the General Staff ordered a further investigation into "gaps" in the process, including the authorisation of the strike, the ammunition used, and the decision-making in the field.

"The Chief of the General Staff emphasised that the Israeli military directs its activities solely toward military targets," the statement said.

A senior Israeli security official said none of the journalists killed were among the six Hamas targets Israel claimed were struck.

‘Double-tap’ strike

Most of those killed after rushing to the scene of the first blast, only to be hit by a second strike — an attack captured on television by several networks.

Aside from rare guided tours, Israel has barred international media from covering the genocide.

News organisations instead rely largely on Palestinian journalists in Gaza — as well as residents — to show the world what is happening there.

Israel often questions the affiliations and biases of Palestinian journalists but doesn’t permit others in.

The attack killed Reuters news agency cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who had been operating a live feed from the hospital when the first strike hit.

The broadcast, which had been delivering daily feeds from the hospital to news outlets worldwide, abruptly cut off at the moment of impact.

The journalists killed also included Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press; Mohammed Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who contributed to multiple outlets, including Reuters; and Ahmed Abu Aziz.