WORLD
2 min read
US, Ukrainian officials discuss peace proposal in Florida
The US delegation, led by Kushner and Witkoff, is expected to travel to Russia next week for talks.
US, Ukrainian officials discuss peace proposal in Florida
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Jared Kushner meet with a Ukrainian delegation. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Senior US and Ukrainian officials have begun talks in the US state of Florida on a proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps toward achieving a just peace has already begun in the United States," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov wrote on social media on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida were aimed at "creating a pathway" for a sovereign Ukraine, as the United States pushes to end Russia's war against its neighbour.

"This is not just about peace deals. It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent, and prosperous," Rubio said at the start of the meeting.

A photograph accompanying Umerov's post showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner from the US side, alongside Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, and others in the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian interests

RECOMMENDED

"We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing based on the progress achieved in Geneva," Umerov said.

"We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees," he said, noting that he remains "in constant contact" with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the delegation will report to him.

The discussions follow Zelenskyy's appointment of Umerov as head of the delegation for talks with international partners, replacing former presidential office head Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed this week.

The US delegation, led by Kushner and Witkoff, is expected to travel to Russia next week for talks.

The Kremlin has said Russia remains open to negotiations and committed to a diplomatic resolution.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal
SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance