The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has admitted to using a controversial pro-Israel website to identify students for investigation, US media outlets reported.

Senior DHS investigations official Peter Hatch testified on the third day of a trial in the city of Boston on Wednesday that the majority of student protester names flagged for agency review were sourced from Canary Mission, NBC News reported.

The anonymous organisation known as Canary Mission operates a detailed online database that targets students, professors and others it falsely accuses of holding "anti-Semitic" views.

Canary Mission said in an email to NBC News that it has not collaborated with the DHS, emphasising that its database is publicly accessible.

"We have had no contact with this administration or the previous administration," it said.

The plaintiffs in the trial, including the Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the Middle East Studies Association and three other academic organizations, argue that the deportations infringed on First Amendment rights of the US Constitution.

US District Judge William Young pressed Hatch on how student names were provided to the agency.