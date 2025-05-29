Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday agreed to move back troops from the disputed area after border clashes between the two countries, according to local media reports.

The agreement came during a meeting between the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk and his Cambodian counterpart, General Mao Sophan, held at the Chong Chom Pass in Surin province, Thai PBS World reported.

The two sides agreed to move their troops 200 meters back from a spot in a disputed area near Thailand’s border in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Earlier, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet to swiftly de-escalate at the border.