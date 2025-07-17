I’m back filming for my TV show again, this time in Türkiye’s ancient Mardin.

A place that has been on my radar for years, and I’m delighted to finally get to see. Visiting Mardin is a real off-the-beaten-bath experience in Türkiye, but one that should be much more famous. Here’s how I spent my three-day trip to Mardin during filming.

Some places hit you before you’ve even unpacked your bag. Mardin, for me, was one of them.

Perched on a steep hillside in southeastern Türkiye, looking out across the plains of Mesopotamia, it’s a city dripping in stories. Layers of civilisation built on top of each other, like the rooftops that seem to tumble down the hill.

Assyrians, Arabs, Kurds, Armenians, Turks, Syriacs, Persians, they’ve all left their fingerprints here. And now, so have I!

Day 1: Madrasas and modern legends

As often with filming, I get no sleep! So, we started early. Like, pre-sunrise early. The kind of early where the call to prayer becomes your guide as you climb narrow stone steps in the dark.

Our destination? Zinciriye Madrasa, a 14th-century Islamic school that’s now one of the best viewpoints in the city. This is the icon of Mardin really, and it’s an Instagram hotspot these days.

We reached the top just as the sun cracked the horizon. The Sun’s rays pour over the rooftops, casting long shadows across the plains that stretch all the way into Syria. Epic.

I stood there in silence for a moment, mic’d up but speechless. You can feel the weight of centuries here. We rolled cameras and kicked off the episode from the top of the madrasa, and honestly, I couldn’t think of a better place to set the tone for Mardin.

From there, we headed into something completely different, but just as impactful. Zamarot 1890. Now, you know I love good food, especially when there’s a story behind it.

Zamarot is a zero-waste, fusion restaurant led by Ebru Baybara Demir, and, trust me, this woman is a force. Entrepreneur, philanthropist, chef, community leader. She’s got more energy than most of us can dream of.

We sat down to talk, and I was floored by what she’s doing here. Her mission isn’t just about food—it’s about sustainability, empowering women, and preserving culture.

And the food? Outrageous. Think local ingredients reimagined in smart, modern ways. Eating there felt like experiencing the future of Turkish cuisine while sitting in a 19th-century building.

Day 2: Sweets, Sufis, and coffee with a rooftop view

The next morning was all about diving into Mardin’s layered history through its everyday flavours and sacred spaces.

We kicked things off in the Old Bazaar, which is exactly what you want a Middle Eastern bazaar to be: winding alleys, the smell of spices in the air, vendors calling out greetings, and centuries-old stone walls closing in around you. It’s chaotic in the best way.

Here, I tried the Mardin pastry. A rich, spiced treat that originated in the Christian communities here and has since been adopted city-wide. That’s the thing about Mardin: it doesn’t try to hide its diversity. It celebrates it. Religions and cultures don’t just coexist, they blend. And the food tells that story better than any museum ever could.