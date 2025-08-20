A group of Microsoft employees and activists staged a protest at the company’s headquarters, demanding that the tech giant cut its ties with the Israeli military.

The group occupied the East Campus Plaza in Redmond, renaming it “The Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza” and establishing an encampment to highlight what they call the company’s complicity in war crimes in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

The action was organised by No Tech for Apartheid, a coalition of workers and advocacy groups, under the slogan “No Azure for Apartheid” — a reference to Microsoft’s cloud computing services.

Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue.

In an open letter and accompanying manifesto titled “We will not be cogs in the Israeli genocidal machine: a call for a Worker Intifada,” organisers urged employees to protest, walk out, and strike until Microsoft ends all contracts with the Israeli government and military.

This marks the most visible escalation in a wave of internal dissent that has been growing since early 2024.

Previous actions have included disruptions at Microsoft events, including speeches by CEO Satya Nadella and AI chief Mustafa Suleyman.