More than 50 universities are being investigated for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity and equity (DEI) programmes that his officials say exclude white and Asian American students.

The Education Department announced the new investigations on Friday, one month after issuing a memo warning America’s schools and colleges that they could lose federal money over "race-based preferences" in admissions, scholarships or any aspect of student life.

"Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the colour of their skin," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. "We will not yield on this commitment."

Most of the new inquiries are focused on colleges' partnerships with the PhD Project, a non-profit that helps students from underrepresented groups get degrees in business with the goal of diversifying the business world.

Department officials said that the group limits eligibility based on race and that colleges that partner with it are "engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs."

The group of 45 colleges facing scrutiny over ties to the PhD Project include major public universities such as Arizona State, Ohio State and Rutgers, along with prestigious private schools like Yale, Cornell, Duke and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A message sent to the PhD Project was not immediately returned.