Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Minervagracht was sailing off Djibouti, with 19 crew members and without cargo, when the explosion occurred.
Minervagracht was sailing off Djibouti, with 19 crew members and without cargo. / AP Archive
September 30, 2025

The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht has been ablaze and adrift in the Gulf of Aden, a day after being hit by an explosive device that injured two seafarers and forced the crew's evacuation, its operator and the EU maritime mission Aspides have said.

"Minervagracht has sustained considerable damage," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that all the crew had been safely evacuated and that it was working with international authorities and experts to salvage the vessel.

Most of the crew, including one of the injured seafarers who is in a stable condition, were transferred to a Greek and a French frigate, the naval mission Aspides said.

Another crew member, who was seriously wounded, was evacuated by helicopter and they have all arrived in Djibouti.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was unclear if the ship was targeted by Yemen's Houthis, who since 2023 have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war on Gaza.

If confirmed, it would be the first Houthi attack on a commercial ship since September 1.

Minervagracht was sailing off Djibouti, with 19 crew members and without cargo, when the explosion occurred, the vessel's Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff said.

