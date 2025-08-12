WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
The interim government has pledged a “fair and peaceful” vote in February with heavy security, new surveillance measures amid the Election Commission’s amendment to allow the military as law enforcers.
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
A Bangladeshi security person stands guard at an empty polling booth in Munshiganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 7, 2024. / AP
August 12, 2025

The interim government in Bangladesh announced on Monday that it will deploy more than 80,000 army troops, along with police and other forces, to ensure a peaceful election process.

“A sufficient number of law enforcement agencies will be deployed during the next parliamentary elections. Over 80,000 members of army personnel will be deployed along with members of the Bangladesh Navy, Border Guard Bangladesh, police and other forces to ensure a fair, peaceful and impartial election,” Home Adviser Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka.

The decision has also been made to purchase 40,000 body cameras for police ahead of the election and CCTVs will be set up at every voting centre so that all stations can be monitored from a central system, he added.

The Election Commission said earlier that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February after interim government head Muhammad Yunus announced during his national address on August 5 – the first anniversary of last year’s uprising.

The commission also amended the rules to include the army in its definition of law enforcement personnel who discharge duties during an election, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Muhammad Sanaullah told reporters.

Recommended

It also cancelled electronic voting machines amid serious allegations of election results being manipulated during the administration of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

RelatedTRT Global - Hasina's ouster, one year on: Thousands in Bangladesh prep to join rallies, concerts

Hasina is in self-exile in India after being toppled in the 2024 uprising, which began with student protests against public sector job quotas but quickly morphed into one of the deadliest periods of political violence since Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

Her Awami League party was barred from contesting in the next national elections following a decision by Bangladesh's Election Commission in May.

A directive by the Election Commission also prohibited the party and its affiliates from conducting any political activities, including publications, media appearances, online and social media campaigns, processions, rallies, or conferences, until the International Crimes Tribunal completes its proceedings.

The Awami League, founded in 1949 and once revered for leading Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, has faced growing criticism in recent years over corruption, and human rights violation allegations under Hasina’s leadership.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency, Reuters
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches