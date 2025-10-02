A total of 223 international activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid convoy have been detained by the Israeli forces, though one vessel, the Mikeno, managed to break through after more than 20 illegal interceptions and reached Palestinian waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said on Thursday through X that 15 boats were confirmed attacked by the Israeli forces since late Wednesday, as eight others are likely to be or currently under attack.

The flotilla shared on Instagram the names and nationalities of 223 activists aboard the attacked vessels.

Meanwhile, the official flotilla tracker showed that 20 vessels have been attacked by the Israeli forces, as 24 others continue their way to Gaza.

According to Erdem Ozveren, a Turkish activist from the global mission, their vessel is less than 30 nautical miles away from Gaza.

Over 50 ships en route to Gaza