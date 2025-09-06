Türkiye has commemorated Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish citizen who was killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank on 6 September 2024.

In a statement on Saturday marking the first anniversary of her death, the foreign ministry honoured Eygi with “mercy and respect,” denouncing her killing as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

“The killing of innocent civilians is a clear indication of disregard for human life and international norms. Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to ensure that this grave crime against Aysenur does not go unpunished,” the statement read.

Protesting over illegal Israeli settlements