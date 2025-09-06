TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye marks anniversary of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s killing by Israeli forces, renews vow for justice
Eygi was killed by Israeli forces during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus.
Türkiye marks anniversary of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s killing by Israeli forces, renews vow for justice
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi / AA
September 6, 2025

Türkiye has commemorated Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish citizen who was killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank on 6 September 2024.

In a statement on Saturday marking the first anniversary of her death, the foreign ministry honoured Eygi with “mercy and respect,” denouncing her killing as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

“The killing of innocent civilians is a clear indication of disregard for human life and international norms. Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to ensure that this grave crime against Aysenur does not go unpunished,” the statement read.

RelatedTRT World - Remembering Aysenur Ezgi Eygi: The struggle for justice continues

Protesting over illegal Israeli settlements

Recommended

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was killed by the Israeli military during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus on September 6, 2024.

Despite video evidence and witness accounts showing that she was targeted by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

Her family, friends and eyewitnesses reject Israel’s account, calling her killing a deliberate attack on a peaceful protester and urging the US government to launch an independent investigation. To date, no one has been held accountable.

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into Eygi’s killing, but as of September 4, 2025, it remains ongoing.

Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria