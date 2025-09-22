Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reaffirmed his commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Speaking via video to an international conference on Palestine in New York, Abbas said the Palestinian people seek "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

The Palestinian leader also called on countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

"We urge those states that have not recognised the State of Palestine to take this step," he said.