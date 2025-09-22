WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Palestinian president tells New York conference people want pluralism and peaceful transfer of power.
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks virtually during a meeting at the UN aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution. / AP
11 hours ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reaffirmed his commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Speaking via video to an international conference on Palestine in New York, Abbas said the Palestinian people seek "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

The Palestinian leader also called on countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

"We urge those states that have not recognised the State of Palestine to take this step," he said.

Recommended

Abbas was among 80 Palestinian officials whose US visas were revoked by the State Department, preventing them from attending this week’s UN events in person.

The conference was convened on the eve of the UN General Assembly, where Palestine’s demand for full recognition and an end to Israel’s occupation are expected to dominate debate.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
UNGA80 descends on New York City as Palestine dominates the stage
By Sadiq S Bhat
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
What to expect from World Summit on Palestine?
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
How the Global South led the world in recognising Palestine despite Israel-US backlash
By Kazim Alam
Devastated by Israel, Gaza feels like a massive and endless funeral
By Yousef M. Al Jamal
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state
European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation plans
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'
Australia defends recognition of Palestine after Netanyahu criticises move