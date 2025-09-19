WAR ON GAZA
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
Families face fuel shortages and banned aid supplies amid nearly 2 years of war, says UNRWA.
September 19, 2025

Fleeing homes in Gaza City amid Israeli strikes now costs a single family an estimated $3,180, UNRWA has said, as fuel shortages, banned shelter supplies, and overcrowded spaces compound the humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on X, UNRWA on Friday highlighted multiple challenges: fuel scarcity, a near seven-month ban on UNRWA shelter supplies, overcrowded and hard-to-find temporary spaces, and the collapse of household incomes after nearly two years of war.

An accompanying infographic showed the estimated costs for a single family seeking shelter: $1,000 for a taxi, $2,000 for a family tent, and $180 for land space, totalling $3,180.

UNRWA urged the international community to provide aid to alleviate the growing financial and humanitarian pressures on displaced families in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a genocidal assault on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and Israeli-enforced starvation has claimed the lives of at least 440 Palestinians, including 147 children.

