Fleeing homes in Gaza City amid Israeli strikes now costs a single family an estimated $3,180, UNRWA has said, as fuel shortages, banned shelter supplies, and overcrowded spaces compound the humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on X, UNRWA on Friday highlighted multiple challenges: fuel scarcity, a near seven-month ban on UNRWA shelter supplies, overcrowded and hard-to-find temporary spaces, and the collapse of household incomes after nearly two years of war.

An accompanying infographic showed the estimated costs for a single family seeking shelter: $1,000 for a taxi, $2,000 for a family tent, and $180 for land space, totalling $3,180.

UNRWA urged the international community to provide aid to alleviate the growing financial and humanitarian pressures on displaced families in Gaza.