Israel has faced global condemnation over its ground invasion of Gaza City in besieged Gaza, which it started yesterday as part of its plan to occupy the city.

Israel's latest attacks killed nearly 90 people in Gaza City alone, and more across the blockaded enclave.

Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.

Türkiye

Türkiye's Head of Communications called for urgent international action, especially by the UN, after Israel's launch of a new phase of its ground invasion.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said the invasion marks a new "bloody phase" of Israel's crime of genocide, adding that the assault violates international law and is making the humanitarian crisis even worse.

"There are no excuses left for the international community," Duran said. "It is an obligation for all responsible mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take action, secure a ceasefire, and ensure that Israel is held accountable before international law for its crimes."

Canada

Canada's foreign ministry called Israel's new ground invasion in Gaza City "horrific."

"It worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardises the release of the hostages," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X. "The Government of Israel must adhere to international law."

France

France's Foreign Ministry urged Israel to stop its "destructive campaign" in Gaza City, after Israeli troops launched a long-anticipated ground invasion in the Palestinian territory's main city.

"France calls on Israel to end this destructive campaign, which no longer has any military logic, and to resume negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Rome opposes Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza City, warning that it poses a grave risk to civilians.

"We have always said we are against the offensive on Gaza," Tajani told broadcaster Sky TG24.

He stressed the urgency of diplomatic efforts to halt the escalation, saying: "Now, we need to speed up the process of a ceasefire. It won't be easy to reach a solution, but we must find a way."