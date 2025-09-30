WAR ON GAZA
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
"What was presented yesterday were principles in the plan that require discussion of their details and how to work through them," Qatar's prime minister says.
Qatari PM: Arab and Islamic countries have made every effort “to ensure that Palestinians remain on their land and achieve a two-state solution”. / Reuters
September 30, 2025

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed has said some issues in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan “require clarification and negotiation”.

“Trump’s proposed plan achieves a key objective by ending the war, but there are some issues that require clarification and negotiation,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha-based Al Jazeera television.

“We hope everyone will look at the plan constructively and seize the opportunity to end the war,” he said.

The Qatari premier said that Doha has not yet received Hamas’ response to the plan.

“We still do not know Hamas’s response to the plan, which requires consensus with the Palestinian factions.”

Sheikh Mohammed said mediators Qatar and Egypt made it clear to Hamas during Monday’s meeting that their main goal was to stop the war.

“The main focus for Qatar now is how to end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, adding that his country’s priority is “ending the war, famine, killings, and displacement in Gaza”.

“What was presented yesterday were principles in the plan that require discussion of their details and how to work through them,” he said.

The premier said Arab and Islamic countries have made every effort “to ensure that Palestinians remain on their land and achieve a two-state solution”.

“The current phase is important and is part of negotiations that are not expected to produce perfect language,” he said. “The current path must be built upon and made effective and successful.”

SOURCE:AA
