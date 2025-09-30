Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed has said some issues in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan “require clarification and negotiation”.

“Trump’s proposed plan achieves a key objective by ending the war, but there are some issues that require clarification and negotiation,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha-based Al Jazeera television.

“We hope everyone will look at the plan constructively and seize the opportunity to end the war,” he said.

The Qatari premier said that Doha has not yet received Hamas’ response to the plan.

“We still do not know Hamas’s response to the plan, which requires consensus with the Palestinian factions.”

Sheikh Mohammed said mediators Qatar and Egypt made it clear to Hamas during Monday’s meeting that their main goal was to stop the war.