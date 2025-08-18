As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation of top European leaders are set to meet US President Donald Trump, two key issues – security guarantees and concessions – loom large over the peace talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The high-stakes meeting to be held in Washington, DC, on Monday, will also be attended by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The meeting between the European leaders and the US President comes shortly after Trump's three-hour closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where Putin said they reached an "understanding."

Monday's meeting is expected to include the US offering security guarantees to Ukraine similar to the NATO framework, in exchange for concessions such as Kiev's abandoning of its ambitions for NATO membership, and of reclaiming the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Security guarantees

A key issue to be discussed at Monday's meeting at the White House would be the US offering security guarantees to Ukraine.

According to Steve Witkoff, US special presidential envoy for peace missions, Russia has agreed to allow the US and Europe to give Ukraine "robust" security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal.

Speaking to Fox News, Witkoff said Washington could provide Kiev with Article 5-style security guarantees outside NATO's framework.

"The United States is potentially prepared to be able to give Article 5 security guarantees, but not from NATO, directly from the United States and other European countries," he said.

Under Article 5 of the NATO agreement, an armed attack on one member country is considered an attack on all its 32 members.

The member countries will come to the defence of an ally that comes under attack, and “will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary."

Ukraine is not a member of NATO but has been pushing for its membership since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Zelenskyy, describing the US' security guarantee offer as "historic," wrote on US social media company X: "We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably."