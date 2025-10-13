WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas has already handed over the first seven Israeli captives to the Red Cross.
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Security officials stand outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners. / Reuters
8 hours ago

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office has announced the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to the office on Monday, 1,968 prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences, will be freed in exchange for Israeli captives.

The Red Cross confirmed that the process of releasing Israeli captives began on Monday.

The media office added that 143 of the prisoners serving life sentences will be released outside the occupied West Bank.

Recommended

This is a developing story.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hamas forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang' behind theft of relief goods
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Gaza war is over, says Trump
EU 'supports' Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt: commission chief
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Gaza situation: Aid trucks move in, prisoner-captive exchange tomorrow
No cheers, no filming: Israeli forces raid homes, threaten families of Palestinian prisoners
Israeli forces to carry out 'demolition of Hamas tunnels operation' after hostage release
Australia pro-Palestinian rally draws tens of thousands, scepticism on ceasefire