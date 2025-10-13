The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over the first seven Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel’s Channel 12 reported, marking the start of the group’s release of Israeli captives on Monday.

13 Israeli hostages will be released at 07:00 GMT from central Gaza, according to the report.

A Red Cross convoy was on its way to pick up a first batch of Israeli captives to be freed by Hamas, the Israeli military said.

Earlier in the day, Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that they have decided to release 20 Israeli prisoners alive as part of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The group released the names of prisoners, which are Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar Davud, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski and twins Gali and Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Bar Kupershtein, Omri Miran, and brothers David Cunio and Ariel Cunio.

According to Israeli media, the release of the captives will be conducted in two phases.