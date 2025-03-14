The US and Israel have contacted officials of three East African countries to discuss using their territories for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing US and Israeli officials.

Officials from Sudan and Somalia were contacted regarding the proposal, the AP reported, citing US and Israeli officials as sources.

However, Sudan officials said they rejected the proposal from the US and officials from Somalia said they were unaware of any contacts, reported AP.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reconstruction plan