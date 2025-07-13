TÜRKİYE
'Century of Türkiye' turning into reality: President Erdogan
Ankara is closely monitoring PKK terror group’s disarmament on ground through National Intelligence Organisation, Turkish Armed Forces, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President and AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party’s 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Ankara on July 13, 2025. / AA
July 13, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that doors of a new era are opening for his country and the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision is turning into reality.

"A new era is dawning for our country. Step by step, we are turning our vision of the Century of Türkiye into reality," Erdogan said on Sunday at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Ankara.

About the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, the president said: “We see that our messages, which reassure our friends and brothers while instilling fear in our adversaries and rivals, are reaching their target."

He said that Ankara is closely monitoring the PKK terror group’s disarmament process on the ground through the mechanism established by the National Intelligence Organisation and the Turkish Armed Forces.

"We are aware of whom and which power centers we are fighting against. Our counterparts are not the puppets themselves, but the puppeteers who operate them," Erdogan said.

“We are on the verge of completely freeing our nation from the shackles of terrorism that imposed upon it 47 years ago,” Erdogan said, adding: “We have already begun to see concrete signs of this.”

He expressed hope that all political parties with parliamentary groups will support with goodwill the steps to be taken at the Turkish parliament, emphasizing that no one has the right to derail, undermine, or sabotage this process, especially not to pursue petty political gains on such a critical issue.

In life and politics, almost everything can be compensated for, but there is no making up for obstructing a matter this vital, one that affects the unity, solidarity, social peace, and stability of our 86 million citizens, he said.

“Whatever we do, we do it with the sensitivities of all members of our nation in mind, especially the relatives of our martyrs and our veterans, as well as considering the future interests of our country, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president underlined that it should not be forgotten that this new era, whose parameters are being shaped, places significant responsibilities not only on the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Democracy and Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, but on the entire political establishment and all political actors.

