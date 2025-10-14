The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert on Monday regarding three contaminated cough syrups manufactured in India, advising health authorities to inform WHO immediately if these products are found in their countries.

The WHO identified the contaminated syrup as specific batches of Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals and ReLife from Shape Pharma.

The WHO alert came after police in India's central Madhya Pradesh state arrested a doctor in connection with the deaths of at least 20 children, which are suspected to have been caused by contaminated cough syrup.

On October 8, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reported to WHO the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) in at least three oral liquid medicines. The contaminated products "were reportedly consumed by the affected children", according to the health agency.

"CDSCO has confirmed that relevant state authorities have ordered an immediate halt to production at implicated manufacturing sites and have suspended product authorisations," it said, adding that these contaminated products "pose significant risks to patients and can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illness".

"Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal," the WHO said.