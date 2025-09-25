Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Washington, DC, for talks with Donald Trump, his US counterpart.

Trump will welcome Erdogan on Thursday at the White House, where they will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Issues such as trade, investment, and the defence industry are expected to be discussed.

"I believe our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision of global peace and will further strengthen the cooperation between our countries," Erdogan said previously.

Erdogan, who was in New York to attend this year's session of the UN General Assembly, took part in a reception on Tuesday hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in honour of heads of state and their spouses.