A drone and artillery attack killed at least 60 people at a displacement camp in Sudan's Al Fasher, activists said, as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified its assault on the besieged western city.

The resistance committee for Al Fasher, the North Darfur state capital, said the RSF hit the Dar al-Arqam displacement centre on the grounds of a university.

"Children, women and the elderly were killed in cold blood, and many were completely burnt," it said.

"The situation has gone beyond disaster and genocide inside the city, and the world remains silent."

The committee had initially put the toll at 30 dead but said bodies remained trapped underground.

It was later said that 60 were killed in the attack involving two drones and eight artillery shells.

The local resistance committees are activists who coordinate aid and document atrocities in the Sudan conflict.

The RSF has been engaged in conflict with the regular army since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and pushed nearly 25 million into acute hunger.

Al Fasher, the last state capital in the vast region of Darfur to elude the RSF's grasp, has become the latest strategic front in the war as the paramilitaries attempt to consolidate power in the west.