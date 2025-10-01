TÜRKİYE
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Minority school administrators in Iskece rejected a decision that barred them from their building, calling on Greek authorities to respect minority rights and international treaties.
Minority schools in Western Thrace are protected under the Treaty of Lausanne. [File photo] / AA
October 1, 2025

A school council representing the Turkish minority in the city of Iskece (Xanthi) in Greece's Western Thrace region protested on Tuesday against the school's decision to deny its members entry.

The council of the Iskece Turk Minority Middle and High School in Western Thrace released a statement, noting that their office had been emptied during renovation work over the summer.

"Now, as the official administrators of the school, we are being denied entry. School administrators are not being allowed into the school they are responsible for," it said.

The statement said the action was carried out on the instructions of the Education Ministry, describing it as "an overtly oppressive, undemocratic, and unlawful intervention."

It underlined that school councils are the legal administrators of minority schools in Western Thrace.

"Councils, which are obliged by law to fulfil their duties and responsibilities, are being sidelined through artificially created obstacles. Their institutional identity is being targeted. We cannot accept this," it added.

‘Mentality of distancing students from schools’

The council also questioned whether a similar practice is being applied at Greek Orthodox minority schools in Istanbul, which hold the same legal status under the Treaty of Lausanne.

"We are aware of the mentality that wants to distance students from their school. No matter the circumstances, we will continue to stand by our school and our children," it added.

Calling on all relevant authorities, the statement said: "Decisions on minority schools — whose status is defined by the Treaty of Lausanne — must respect their unique character and spirit, and must be in line with legal and democratic principles. We expect the voice of the Xanthi Minority Middle and High School Council to be heard."

