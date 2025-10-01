A school council representing the Turkish minority in the city of Iskece (Xanthi) in Greece's Western Thrace region protested on Tuesday against the school's decision to deny its members entry.

The council of the Iskece Turk Minority Middle and High School in Western Thrace released a statement, noting that their office had been emptied during renovation work over the summer.

"Now, as the official administrators of the school, we are being denied entry. School administrators are not being allowed into the school they are responsible for," it said.

The statement said the action was carried out on the instructions of the Education Ministry, describing it as "an overtly oppressive, undemocratic, and unlawful intervention."

It underlined that school councils are the legal administrators of minority schools in Western Thrace.

"Councils, which are obliged by law to fulfil their duties and responsibilities, are being sidelined through artificially created obstacles. Their institutional identity is being targeted. We cannot accept this," it added.